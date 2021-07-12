WLOX Careers
‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rise of delta variant cases and outbreaks, combined with the low immunization rate, has health officials encouraging Mississippians who are not fully vaccinated to return for their second dose.

As of July 9, Mississippi State Health Department reports that 996,508 people are fully vaccinated, but 1,113,541 people have received only one vaccine dose.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said, “Delta surge in action! If you got 1 shot of Moderna or Pfizer - PLEASE get second shot!”

If you contract COVID-19 before getting your second dose, Dobbs said to ask your doctor about monoclonal antibody therapy, a treatment shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk.

Dobbs then went on to issue a challenge to everyone in the Magnolia State to do two things.

“If you have questions or concerns, please talk to your physician or provider. If you have been vaccinated, let your friends know,” Dobbs said.

The state health officer said that 90% of all deaths and 95% of all cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

