Temple Baptist Church stays resilient through COVID-19 pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The music flowed and the pews filled up for a special Sunday service at Temple Baptist Church.

The crowd was bigger than usual for the 5th annual church reunion, bringing together present and former members.

“We have a blend of people from all over the place,” Pastor Mac Patton said. “That blending makes us pretty unique.”

The almost 68-year-old church celebrated the day with songs, speeches and even a lunch. It was an event organizers were happy to put on after COVID-19 canceled last year’s plans.

“Until the restrictions were lifted, that’s when we started adverting it,” Deacon Bobby Ochoa. “It was a lot of work but it’s something we enjoyed doing.”

Members spent time reflecting on how the church fared throughout the health crisis.

“Nobody got COVID because we all took it very seriously and took precaution,” Children’s Church Director Maria Ochoa said. “We’re very thankful for that.”

Temple’s doors stayed open throughout the pandemic with safety measures in place - serving as a much needed, spiritual haven. The church’s attendance also increases as more people roll up their sleeves.

“I’d say about 80 to 90 percent of the church has been vaccinated,” Bobby Ochoa said. “It’s really been a blessing.”

Church officials say faith and prayer are what kept them afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are things they will maintain as Mississippi deals with a surge in the delta variant.

“We haven’t completely thrown everything out the window,” Bobby Ochoa said.

Along with keeping the faith, the church still encourages social distancing, especially with unvaccinated worshipers.

“We want to worship our Lord. We want to be faithful,” Patton said. “We don’t want to put people at risk.”

Maintaining CDC guidelines is at the forefront of church officials minds as they continue to deal with the virus while practicing their religion.

“I think about what Job said when he was afflicted. His wife told him and said, ‘Why don’t you just curse God and die?’ and he said, ‘Even though the Lord may slay me, yet will I trust him” Patton said.

