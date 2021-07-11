WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Temple Baptist Church stays resilient through COVID-19 pandemic

The music flowed and the pews filled up for a special Sunday service at Temple Baptist Church.
The music flowed and the pews filled up for a special Sunday service at Temple Baptist Church.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The music flowed and the pews filled up for a special Sunday service at Temple Baptist Church.

The crowd was bigger than usual for the 5th annual church reunion, bringing together present and former members.

“We have a blend of people from all over the place,” Pastor Mac Patton said. “That blending makes us pretty unique.”

The almost 68-year-old church celebrated the day with songs, speeches and even a lunch. It was an event organizers were happy to put on after COVID-19 canceled last year’s plans.

“Until the restrictions were lifted, that’s when we started adverting it,” Deacon Bobby Ochoa. “It was a lot of work but it’s something we enjoyed doing.”

Members spent time reflecting on how the church fared throughout the health crisis.

“Nobody got COVID because we all took it very seriously and took precaution,” Children’s Church Director Maria Ochoa said. “We’re very thankful for that.”

Temple’s doors stayed open throughout the pandemic with safety measures in place - serving as a much needed, spiritual haven. The church’s attendance also increases as more people roll up their sleeves.

“I’d say about 80 to 90 percent of the church has been vaccinated,” Bobby Ochoa said. “It’s really been a blessing.”

Church officials say faith and prayer are what kept them afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those are things they will maintain as Mississippi deals with a surge in the delta variant.

“We haven’t completely thrown everything out the window,” Bobby Ochoa said.

Along with keeping the faith, the church still encourages social distancing, especially with unvaccinated worshipers.

“We want to worship our Lord. We want to be faithful,” Patton said. “We don’t want to put people at risk.”

Maintaining CDC guidelines is at the forefront of church officials minds as they continue to deal with the virus while practicing their religion.

“I think about what Job said when he was afflicted. His wife told him and said, ‘Why don’t you just curse God and die?’ and he said, ‘Even though the Lord may slay me, yet will I trust him” Patton said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open...
Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi
Authorities say they were called around 5 a.m., in reference to an accident on Suter Road.
51-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Gautier
Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers
Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Ocean Springs board of aldermen voted unanimously to ask the judge...
Ocean Springs fights judge’s decision to take down development
Former police chief Leonard Papania spoke with WLOX News Now to discuss how he is determined to...
Papania hopes to tackle key issues in new role with city of Gulfport

Latest News

Golfing is more than just a sport for Roy Jackson and Drew Simmonds, it’s a place of fellowship.
Gulf Coast golfers react to state’s oldest golf course closing
Tails were wagging non-stop for the Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi’s graduating...
Class of 2021 therapy dogs celebrate graduation in Gulfport
Hundreds show up for cardboard boat race in Bay St. Louis
Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum gets rural America Smithsonian exhibit
Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum gets rural America Smithsonian exhibit