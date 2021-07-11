For some Gulfport businesses, post-pandemic hiring a work in progress

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been a month since federal unemployment benefits for pandemic recovery ended in Mississippi. The move was designed to get people back to work and get business back to normal.

Business has been booming for Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, but there needs to be employees to match the demand.

Just like most other small business managers, Justin Cuevas is learning that the transition from “shut down” to “wide open” is taking some time.

“After the pandemic, we struggled finding employees, working understaffed,” said Cuevas, who also manages Sea Grapes Vine Café next door.

But conditions are improving.

“Since the federal unemployment has been cut off, we’ve seen an uptick in applications,” Cuevas said. “So, it’s getting better. We’re still not where we need to be, but that has definitely helped.”

And he said the quality of potential employees is getting better.

“With the pandemic going on before the unemployment assistance, we got a lot of applications that were people just trying to fulfill the unemployment requirements to apply at jobs,” Cuevas said. “Those applications were not that great. The ones we’re getting now are much more qualified and are better applicants than what we’ve seeing in the past couple of months.”

Management of Boozers Brew & a Cafe Too has one eye on its downtown location, and another on the future with its expansion into east Gulfport.

“Business wise things are going great, with it being summertime and all the kids being out and the aquarium being open, business has been booming,” said manager Kerianne Stribling.

But she said the ending of the federal unemployment benefits hasn’t helped her find workers.

“It’s our normal amount of applications that come in,” Stribling said. “We don’t really know if it’s because school’s out. We do get younger kids, college kids. They’re about to got off to school and only want a job for the summertime. So, we haven’t really seen a big increase in our applications.”

Even with the prospects of more business post-pandemic, Stribling said she doesn’t need more employees to meet demand, she needs more to go beyond expectation.

“The more employees were have, the better customer service we can get,” she said. “So, that’s why we are hiring and we do want more people just to give better service to our customers.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, Mississippi’s unemployment rate in May was 6.1%.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.