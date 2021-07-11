WLOX Careers
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers

Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is in custody after police say two officers were shot at on Saturday.

Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 8000 block of Boss Husley Road.

Upon arrival, two officers were fired at, according to police, by someone involved in the domestic disturbance.

Police said evidence pointed to Wheeler as the suspect in the assault.

Wheeler is currently held at the Harrison County jail on a $450,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

