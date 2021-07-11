WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo. NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday, July 8, 2021 by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana.(Arlington Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Mingo was arrested Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in North Texas. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday.

Mingo signed in March with the Atlanta Falcons, who terminated his contract Saturday night.

He was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle during his NFL career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open...
Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi
Authorities say they were called around 5 a.m., in reference to an accident on Suter Road.
51-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Gautier
Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Ocean Springs board of aldermen voted unanimously to ask the judge...
Ocean Springs fights judge’s decision to take down development
Former police chief Leonard Papania spoke with WLOX News Now to discuss how he is determined to...
Papania hopes to tackle key issues in new role with city of Gulfport
A silver alert was issued for 90-year-old James Edward Lennep Friday evening after he was...
Elderly Moss Point man located safe after Silver Alert issued

Latest News

Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11,...
Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery
Richard Branson, the London-born founder of the Virgin Group, turns 71 in a week. He joins five...
Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson flying own rocket to space
Less than four years ago, a rally by white nationalists in support of keeping the statues...
Confederate statues of Lee, Jackson removed in Charlottesville, Virginia
The confirmed death toll from the tragedy in South Florida stood Saturday at 86, with another...
Search at collapse site revives memories of past tragedies