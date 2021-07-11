WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC man sets new record after catching 127lb catfish

By Maggie Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Johnston County man caught a 127.1 pound blue catfish on Sunday morning at Roanoke River.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish. Clifton helped Baker get the fish in the boat and on the scales to weigh it.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)

This catch broke the previous state record for biggest blue catfish caught in North Carolina. Baker broke the record, held by Joey Baird from Virginia, by more than 5 pounds.

“It was like a dream come true for most serious catfisherman,” Baker said.

It was caught by a fishing rod, reeled in, and netted in the boat, he said.

The big guy was weighed at E-Z Bait and Tackle in Goldsboro. It was released back into the wild at Roanoke River on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the tackle shop.

“We hope that this monster continues to grow and prosper in the waters of our amazing state,” the Facebook post said.

The two friends won The Neuse River Wars Catfish Tournament Series last year, Baker’s wife said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open...
Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi
Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers
Authorities say they were called around 5 a.m., in reference to an accident on Suter Road.
51-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Gautier
Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Ocean Springs board of aldermen voted unanimously to ask the judge...
Ocean Springs fights judge’s decision to take down development
Former police chief Leonard Papania spoke with WLOX News Now to discuss how he is determined to...
Papania hopes to tackle key issues in new role with city of Gulfport

Latest News

Few showers this evening. Rain chances go up by Monday.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Golfing is more than just a sport for Roy Jackson and Drew Simmonds, it’s a place of fellowship.
Gulf Coast golfers react to state’s oldest golf course closing
The music flowed and the pews filled up for a special Sunday service at Temple Baptist Church.
Temple Baptist Church stays resilient through COVID-19 pandemic
Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers