Mississippi Coastal Cleanup, volunteers tackle beach cleanup despite heavy rain

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain was a common sight Saturday, and when it rains more and more trash is blown into our beach waters.

Saturday’s showers didn’t stop one group from cleanup efforts to protect the animals in the Mississippi sound. Plastic, glass, and other forms of trash were picked up and sorted.

“All of the debris we collect is weighed,” said Elizabeth Englebretson, with Mississippi State University coast extension. “We sort out plastic, then we brand audit the plastic.”

Volunteers joined Mississippi Coastal Cleanup and other partners like the Mississippi Aquarium, to clean up what marine animals consider to be their home.

Heavy rain has been a common sight but it didn't stop one group and volunteers from cleanup efforts to protect marine animals. (wlox)

“With Fourth of July lots of people come out here to shoot off fireworks and they’re so toxic for our beach creatures and they’re ugly,” Englebreston said. “So we wanted to come out and do a coast-wide cleanup,” she said.

Englebretson said usually more than 100 volunteers show up each year ready to get a bucket and hand grabber to get to work, but when the rain began to fall, volunteers grew thin.

“We only had like maybe five to 10 show up at each site,” she said. “I mean that’s sad for us because we love to do this and it makes such an impact.”

A mom, dad, and their two kids spread out along the beach to find a number of things. “We found those gloves that were kind of scary,” said Kacy Crothers. “Yea they looked like turkeys,” add her little brother, Quest Crothers. “A lot of soda cans, dead fish, a lot of cigarettes,” said Kacy.

Heavy rain has been a common sight but it didn't stop one group and volunteers from cleanup efforts to protect marine animals. (wlox)

Adding to that list balloons and even clothing were found. “Here’s some swim trunks,” yelled one volunteer.

Both Quest and Kacy said collecting all this trash in a matter of minutes should send a message to those who continue to leave a trail behind when visiting the beach.

“We want to make a positive impact and we want to spread awareness and we want to people a way to take action,” Englebretson said. “But leave no trace. Help us, there is no excuse,” she said. “Your momma does not live here, pick up after yourself.”

Englebreston said marine life is important and everyone should do their part to keep it clean.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.