Gulf Coast golfers react to state’s oldest golf course closing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Golfing is more than just a sport for Roy Jackson and Drew Simmonds, it’s a place of fellowship.

Both golfers said they’ve been going to the Great Southern Golf Club for more than eight years.

“You normally have your tournaments, your family groups that come out, friends like ourselves that come out and do a friendly game of golf. It’s a good atmosphere,” said Simmonds.

But the buddies won’t be able to come out to the Great Southern Golf Club much longer. Owners say the damage from Hurricane Katrina put the course into debt, which caused the club to go into Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in 2019.

Jackson said he saw this coming since there has been talks of closure for a while.

“I wasn’t particularly surprised. It had been going down for the past few years,” said Jackson. “There have been rumors of it closing for the past four years. Maybe even a little bit more than that.”

Simmonds explained that Hurricane Katrina not only damaged the main office of the course, but vegetation as well.

“It haven’t recovered since Katrina. It’s devastating, I mean if you were here during Katrina the whole coastline was tore up. The course is in bad shape, salt water isn’t good for grass,” said Simmonds.

A Florida based developer bought the state’s oldest golf course for more than $4.7 million at the end of June. Instead of golf balls being on the grass, single-family homes will instead.

Jackson said it’s going to be weird seeing homes, instead of his beloved golf course, but he’s glad the course is being put to good use

“It’s better to have something here than nothing here,” said Jackson. “We have a lot of area on the coastline right now where they were homes and now it’s just big open lots, it’s overgrown. So, at least we’ll have some type of development that’s worthwhile.”

Construction on the front section of the lot is planned to start until 2022. Until then, golfers can still play the full the 18-hole course.

After that, players will have to play nine holes in the back section of the course until June of 2023, meaning golfers still have plenty of time to take a swing.

Golfers said the cost to play is still the same, which is $40 for 18 holes.

