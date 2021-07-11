WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Class of 2021 therapy dogs celebrate graduation in Gulfport

Tails were wagging non-stop for the Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi’s graduating...
Tails were wagging non-stop for the Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi’s graduating ceremony in Gulfport.(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tails were wagging non-stop for the Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi’s graduating ceremony in Gulfport.

Workers said the ceremony celebrated five therapy dogs being added to the team and three dogs have been recertified after the required two years. Officials explained that therapy dogs must get recertified every two years in case the nature of the dog changes.

The program’s coordinator Michael Bowin said that he’s happy to host the ceremony since it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

“We wanted to recognize the newly registered teams,” said Bowin. “They have gone through their training and evaluation process to become a registered team. They worked hard and we’re really proud of them.”

Bowin said that the registration process can take up to six months to a year.

Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi visits places like hospitals, living facilities, and senior centers to bring light to someone’s day.

“You can talk to anyone normally and that’s fine,” said Bowin. “However, a dog gives them a special comfort. It brings them enjoyment and sparks old, pleasant memories.”

Bowin said the community needs service dogs more than ever because some people have been isolated due to COVID-19.

He said that the team is ready to serve the community.

“A lot of them are happy to see the animals again. A lot of them still remember the dogs’ name. But as far as the handler’s name, people do not have a clue. But, they’ll remember that dog, it’s kind of funny,” said Bowin.

Bowin said that if you want an establishment to become an approved facility you must establish a pet policy and provide floor plans so teams know what to expect

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In his ruling, Krebs demanded that the developers demolish the two structures that are...
City of Ocean Springs will ask judge to reconsider ruling on The Sands
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings
Gulfport Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Rose Madge Madison and charged her with one...
Police: 34-year-old woman followed, shot man after road rage incident in Gulfport
On Wednesday, Judge Robert Krebs issued a ruling on the case demanding that the developers...
Judge orders The Sands development to be torn down
Authorities say they were called around 5 a.m., in reference to an accident on Suter Road.
51-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Gautier

Latest News

Hundreds show up for cardboard boat race in Bay St. Louis
Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum gets rural America Smithsonian exhibit
Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum gets rural America Smithsonian exhibit
Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Ocean Springs board of aldermen voted unanimously to ask the judge...
Ocean Springs fights judge’s decision to take down development
The garden is located at the at the Oseola McCarty Center at 607 McSwain Street.
Community garden providing fresh, free produce to Hattiesburg’s Ward 2