Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum gets rural America Smithsonian exhibit

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Farm fans, get ready. Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum has a Smithsonian exhibit honoring rural America.

The museum was handpicked out of six others in the state to host the traveling exhibit. The museum board chairman Bernie Cullen said she’s proud that the first traveling exhibit is a Smithsonian exhibit.

“It’s an honor for our museum,” said Cullen. “We’re so excited to be apart of this. I feel like this is a major stepping stone for the museum.”

The exhibit is called Crossroads: Changes in Rural America.

Cullen said that the six displays came in nearly 20 cases for workers to put together themselves. The displays are interactive and showcases how rural communities have changed, adapted and persevered over the decades.

“It talks about perseverance, the changes that we’ve seen in agriculture in different industries and about the sense of community,” said Cullen. “So, when we decided to look at getting the Smithsonian we thought this is the perfect exhibit for us in Hancock County, because when you look at perseverance and changes and a sense of community, we, that’s who we are.”

Cullen said that people often times forget how much rural America plays a large role, both past and present. She explained that it’s best to know more about our country’s past for us to have a successful future.

“It’s really the backbone of our country. We have people from all over the country that come to our museum. In this last four days or five days since we’ve been open, I’ve met farmers from Iowa farmers from Indiana, or you know, people who really looking at steel mill workers and then we talk about the hardships they had, said Cullen, “They’re like sixth generation farmers. So, when you look at how America really came to be. It’s important to understand progress in the rural setting, as well as progress in the urban setting.”

The exhibit is on display through the 14th of August, from10:00 am-3:00 pm. Ground Zero Museum is located at 335 Coleman Avenue, and admission is free.

If you’d like to learn more, contact the museum for more information 228-467-9012.

