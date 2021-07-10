WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum gets rural America Smithsonian exhibit

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Farm fans, get ready. Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum has a Smithsonian exhibit honoring rural America.

The museum was handpicked out of six others in the state to host the traveling exhibit. The museum board chairman Bernie Cullen said she’s proud that the first traveling exhibit is a Smithsonian exhibit.

“It’s an honor for our museum,” said Cullen. “We’re so excited to be apart of this. I feel like this is a major stepping stone for the museum.”

The exhibit is called Crossroads: Changes in Rural America.

Cullen said that the six displays came in nearly 20 cases for workers to put together themselves. The displays are interactive and showcases how rural communities have changed, adapted and persevered over the decades.

“It talks about perseverance, the changes that we’ve seen in agriculture in different industries and about the sense of community,” said Cullen. “So, when we decided to look at getting the Smithsonian we thought this is the perfect exhibit for us in Hancock County, because when you look at perseverance and changes and a sense of community, we, that’s who we are.”

Cullen said that people often times forget how much rural America plays a large role, both past and present. She explained that it’s best to know more about our country’s past for us to have a successful future.

“It’s really the backbone of our country. We have people from all over the country that come to our museum. In this last four days or five days since we’ve been open, I’ve met farmers from Iowa farmers from Indiana, or you know, people who really looking at steel mill workers and then we talk about the hardships they had, said Cullen, “They’re like sixth generation farmers. So, when you look at how America really came to be. It’s important to understand progress in the rural setting, as well as progress in the urban setting.”

The exhibit is on display through the 14th of August, from10:00 am-3:00 pm. Ground Zero Museum is located at 335 Coleman Avenue, and admission is free.

If you’d like to learn more, contact the museum for more information 228-467-9012.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Rose Madge Madison and charged her with one...
Police: 34-year-old woman followed, shot man after road rage incident in Gulfport
On Wednesday, Judge Robert Krebs issued a ruling on the case demanding that the developers...
Judge orders The Sands development to be torn down
Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon outside of a Gulfport restaurant, leaving people in the...
Gulfport shooting leaves one dead and others scrambling to safety
In his ruling, Krebs demanded that the developers demolish the two structures that are...
City of Ocean Springs will ask judge to reconsider ruling on The Sands
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings

Latest News

Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Ocean Springs board of aldermen voted unanimously to ask the judge...
Ocean Springs fights judge’s decision to take down development
The museum was handpicked out of six others in the state to host the traveling exhibit.
Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum gets rural America Smithsonian exhibit
Anything from watercolor paintings to watermelon is on sale at this event that takes place on...
St. Martin embraces monthly community market
The camp is taught by a host of coast theatre veterans. From auditions to singing, to makeup,...
Center Stage hosts theatre camp