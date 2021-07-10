WLOX Careers
Silver alert issued for elderly man missing from Moss Point

A silver alert was issued for 90-year-old James Edward Lennep Friday evening after he was reported missing from Moss Point.(Moss Point Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for an elderly man missing from Moss Point.

A silver alert was issued for 90-year-old James Edward Lennep Friday evening.

He is described as six feet and four inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Friday, July 9, 2021, at about 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Hemlock Avenue in Jackson County, wearing khaki pants, a tan shirt and a tan hat.

James Edward Lennep is believed to be in a 2007 pale green Mercury Milan bearing Mississippi tag JGG5981 traveling north.

Family members say Lennep suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of James Edward Lennep, contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or 228-475-1723.

