Ocean Springs fighting judge’s decision to take down development

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs is deciding to fight a judge’s decision to tear down an Ocean Springs Front Beach development.

Mayor Kenny Holloway said the ruling on The Sands condos could curtail future development in the city.

Holloway and the board, angry over Wednesday’s ruling by Judge Robert Krebs voted unanimously Friday to ask the judge to reconsider his order for The Sands developer to tear down the two town home buildings on Front Beach.

In his ruling, Krebs demanded that the developers demolish the two structures that are currently standing. He also reversed the Board of Aldermen’s approval of The Sands’ sketch plat, which laid out plans for nine structures containing 57 townhomes. (WLOX)

If the judge doesn’t, the city will appeal to the state supreme court.

“This is costing the city a ton of money, not only on the expense side with the legal fees, but it’s costing us a lot of money on the revenue side by not having that property developed and collecting ad valorem taxes on the development there,” Holloway said.

Judge Krebs sided with a group of residents that filed suit in 2019 saying the development did not meet criteria for a group housing project. The residents also sued the city for voting to approve it.

But the issue is bigger than one project.

In his decision, Judge Krebs called rezoning The Sands property “illegal spot zoning” and ruled that the city’s Unified Development Code adopted in 2019 should be set aside,

“When the UDC was termed void, that leaves a lot of questions, because that’s how we operate the city, how we allow developers to come into the city and build and so-forth,” Holloway said. “So, that’s created a lot of questions in our minds on what we should do.”

Baywood Subdivision resident Brandi Baber was happy the judge threw out the UDC because she hopes it might also stop an apartment complex near her home.

“I don’t see what was wrong with the old coding,” she said. “I mean, in certain cases, yes, I can see where it’s a problem. But, when you’re putting a big apartment complex right next to single family homes, that’s when it becomes a problem.”

With the city’s development rules in limbo, the mayor said new projects are on hold.

City officials said that any development projects that were submitted to the city by 5 p.m. Wednesday would still be eligible for review at least, for now.

