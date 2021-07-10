Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open a second location of his popular Clarksdale juke joint in downtown Biloxi.

Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club will be another addition to the District on Howard in Biloxi.

According to the Ground Zero Blues Club Biloxi General Manager Angie Ladner, the club will be located inside the historic 20,000 square-foot Kress Building. That building was formerly Kress Live, a live music and entertainment destination.

“We will have a massive street party grand opening this fall, with a day filled with the blues,” said Ladner. “Our goal is to bring the Delta blues experience together with the history of the Gulf Coast blues scene, dating back to the 40s.”

Ladner also said if you’ve ever had the Clarksdale Ground Zero experience, they hope this new location will make everyone proud.

Freeman co-owns the club with former Clarksdale mayor and attorney Bill Luckett. They started the business in May 2001 and since then, the club has become a tourist attraction in Mississippi.

Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for an interview with WMC inside their juke joint, Gound Zero Blues Club, in Clarksdale, Mississippi. (Carla McDonald)

The juke joint got its name due to Clarksdale, Mississippi being described as “Ground Zero” for blues aficionados from around the globe.

It’s unclear when the construction process will begin or the completion date.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.