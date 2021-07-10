WLOX Careers
More showers and storms possible today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There have been a few showers and storms around this morning. Rain chances will go up by the afternoon, and we’ll see some hit or miss showers and storms. Additional heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will be lower tonight, but we can’t rule out some isolated showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

