LSU President offers full scholarship to spelling bee champion

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -A full scholarship to LSU awaits 14-year-old spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.

LSU President William F. Tate took to social media Saturday to offer the young winner a full ride while praising her intellectual excellence.

Zaila, from Harvey, La., is the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion and the first Louisiana native to win the event.

The 14-year-old correctly spelled the word murraya.

Avant-garde is also a basketball star as well who has appeared in a commercial with Stephen Curry and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. She also hopes to play in the WNBA someday.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans also offered their congratulations to the Louisiana native.

