Advertisement

La. governor turns to TikTok to promote vaccines

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
KPLC on TikTok

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s governor has taken to TikTok to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

While Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t post to TikTok often, one of his videos encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine has been viewed 459K times and another 115K times.

Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The Governor’s Office says they are trying to find creative ways to promote COVID-19 vaccines and that the governor has been a good sport about the TikTok videos.

@louisianagov

Vaccines.gov for appointments, ShotAtAMillion.com to register for cash prizes and scholarships 💉💰 #JBETok #louisiana

♬ original sound - Funny Tiktoks
@louisianagov

I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again: Roll those sleeves up & get vaccinated, Louisiana. And then visit ShotAtAMillion.com 👀💰#JBETok #louisiana

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards
@louisianagov

You’re on the clock, Louisiana. Register at ShotAtAMillion.com 💰 #louisiana #fyp #COVIDvaccine #JBETok

♬ NBA Draft Jingle - Nate Bellamy
@louisianagov

This month, get a free drink within 7 days of your COVID shot at participating bars & restaurants 🥃 #fyp #nationalbourbonday #louisiana #JBEtok

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards
@louisianagov

I’m ready to TikTok... #lagov #COVIDvaccine #louisiana #fyp #JBEtok #govtok

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LSU President offers full scholarship to spelling bee champion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
LSU President William Tate posted to social media offering the 14-year-old a full scholarship when she is ready

Forecast

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
For some of us, it has been a rainy morning. A few more showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Any heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. This rainy pattern will stick around for a while.

News

LIVE REPORT: Wet weather affecting weekend events

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
People across the Coast are waking up to a wet weekend. Andrés Fuentes is live in Pass Christian with the latest on conditions at this hour and how it just may affect some outdoor events.

News

Elderly Moss Point man located safe after Silver Alert issued

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Family members have confirmed that 90-year-old James Edward Lennep of Moss Point has been found safe as of Saturday morning.

News

Papania hopes to tackle key issues in new role with city of Gulfport

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tristan Ruppert
Former police chief Leonard Papania spoke with WLOX News Now to discuss how he is determined to better Gulfport in his new role as chief administrative officer and believes that through teamwork, the administration can accomplish its goals.

Latest News

News

Papania hopes to tackle key issues in new role with city of Gulfport

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Former police chief Leonard Papania spoke with WLOX News Now to discuss how he is determined to better Gulfport in his new role as chief administrative officer and believes that through teamwork, the administration can accomplish its goals.

Community

Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum gets rural America Smithsonian exhibit

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jasmine Lotts
The museum was handpicked out of six others in the state to host the traveling exhibit.

State

Congressman Bennie Thompson says Mississippi not taking full advantage of FEMA vaccine-support funds

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
One Mississippi congressman is claiming that the state isn't taking advantage of federal dollars to help improve vaccine access.

Sports

NBA star Devin Booker continues to inspire Moss Point youth

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Andrés Fuentes
With Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals in the books, Devin Booker is one step closer to leading his team to the promised land.

News

Ocean Springs fights judge’s decision to take down development

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mike Lacy
Mayor Kenny Holloway said the ruling on The Sands condos could curtail future development in the city.

News

Community garden providing fresh, free produce to Hattiesburg’s Ward 2

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The residents in Hattiesburg’s Ward 2 now have access to fresh, organic and free produce.