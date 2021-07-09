Update: Designers present Long Beach Gateway Project sketches

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The city is making advances on the Gateway Project.

Officials held a presentation on the project at the Long Beach City Hall on Thursday, July 8. The plan is to create a series of landmarks along the city’s stretch of Hwy 90.

A 42-foot tower is among the landmarks being proposed. The Board of Aldermen believes this will attract visitors to stop and check out the city.

“There are vertical tower components that we’re building along with landscape improvements along with signage that will emphasize the brand of long beach to people that would have otherwise never known they were driving through the city,” said Christian Preus, the principle of CPLA Design Planning.

The project was kicked off in 2018 to improve the appearance of the city’s main intersection at Hwy. 90 and Jeff Davis Ave.

In 2019, Mayor George Bass and other officials put together plans for a $4 million project. The Gateway Project was still in the planning stages. Other plans were also in the works in Long Beach around the same time.

If the city plans to proceed with the project, they will need to get approval from MDOT before moving to the next step in making the Gateway Project reality.

