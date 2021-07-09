WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today looks wetter than yesterday. Showers, with perhaps a few thunderstorms, will likely spread across the area. Rain chances may increase as early as this morning. So, take your umbrella as you head out. There may be breaks in the rain from time-to-time today allowing for at least a few rain-free hours. It’s a good idea to check radar before planning any activities today to see if any showers are on the way to your location. Heading into later this evening, any wet weather should dissipate allowing for decent conditions for your Friday night plans. For the weekend, it’s summer in the South and our pattern will show heat, humidity, and a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday with rain-free hours as well each day.

