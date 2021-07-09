‘That’s not happening’: Ocean Springs developer to appeal order to tear down The Sands

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A special call meeting between the Ocean Springs mayor and the Board of Aldermen is set to take place Friday following a ruling this week from the court on The Sands development.

On Wednesday, Jackson County Judge Robert Krebs ruled that the development, which currently consists of two standing structures, must be torn down within 60 days. That ruling was entered after a lengthy court battle between the developer Michael Butler and a group of Ocean Springs residents.

Butler said he has put more than $1 million into the infrastructure and standing buildings since 2019 when the board voted unanimously to allow him to build. Now, he said he plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

“We’re going to appeal that 100 percent. There’s a zero percent chance that I’m going to go out and do what that judge said and tear the buildings down within 60 days. That’s not happening,” said Butler. “I’ll appeal that and I’ll fight that until the end. There’s no way I’m tearing those buildings down within 60 days. So those of you that are supporters of the Sands, I can promise you that’s not happening.”

In his ruling, Krebs demanded that the developers demolish the two structures that are currently standing. He also reversed the Board of Aldermen’s approval of The Sands’ sketch plat, which laid out plans for nine structures containing 57 townhomes. The number of townhomes is one of the primary reasons the group of residents filed suit, said their attorney.

“The developer was attempting to put a development that was quasi-commercial in a residential neighborhood that was three times - more than three times - the number of units that are allowed by law in that neighborhood,” said attorney Len Blackwell.

Within two months of approving The Sands for development in February 2019, the city adopted a Unified Development Code, which rezoned the property to allow a “medium to high-density residential district.” However, the judge ruled that the new code should be set aside.

Now, Butler is working with his attorneys to appeal the judge’s decision and find a way to keep the development standing.

“We want to do whatever the city wants us to do. We want to do something that the city wants. That’s it and within the rules. That’s all we’ve ever tried to do. All this stuff about us trying to circumvent the rules, and all that good stuff, it’s never even been an issue. We want to do whatever we’re allowed to do within the rules of the city and, if it’s an apartment complex, so be it. We’ll build apartments.”

Blackwell says his clients would not oppose a development at the property as long as it abides by the law.

“They would support prudent, responsible developments, that is according to the law,” he said. “They will resist developments that aren’t, and they have to be firm about that. Everybody has to protect their property rights.”

Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Board of Aldermen are set to meet at noon Friday for a special call meeting to discuss the court’s ruling.

To read more about the judge’s ruling and to see complete statements from both parties, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.