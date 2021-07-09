WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam

Generic Image
Generic Image(HNN)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We all want to hit the big one with Publisher’s Clearing House one day, but the last thing anyone wants is to lose money by getting scammed.

Mississippi’s Better Business Bureau took eight calls Thursday from people who almost became targets of a PCH scam.

One person who didn’t want to be identified, bought a gift card like the scam artist suggested but then called the BBB after realizing it sounded a bit odd.

BBB’s John O’hara says there’s a reason scammers are trying to take advantage of people right now.

“That scam happens this time of year because commercials are running right now and encouraging people to sign up to win the legit sweepstakes 5,000 a week for life,” O’hara said. “Scammers are taking advantage of the moment.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Rose Madge Madison and charged her with one...
Police: 34-year-old woman followed, shot man after road rage incident in Gulfport
On Wednesday, Judge Robert Krebs issued a ruling on the case demanding that the developers...
Judge orders The Sands development to be torn down
Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon outside of a Gulfport restaurant, leaving people in the...
Gulfport shooting leaves one dead and others scrambling to safety
Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
Homes are being evacuated in Biloxi after a gas leak was reported Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Gas leak fixed, residents return home

Latest News

Time is running out for Great Southern Gulf Club. The oldest course in the state could be...
Great Southern Golf Club sold to residential developer
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery
Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery
Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery
Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery
Coastal Family Health investigating possible cyberattack