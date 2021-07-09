MGCCC’s DeCarlos Nicholson commits to Mississippi State

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast football standout DeCarlos Nicholson tweeted Monday he will join Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Nicholson played quarterback for the Bulldogs this past season at times as a dual-threat, rushing for over 200 yards on 25 attempts. He recently converted to the other side of the ball, and will play defensive back in Starkville.

He led Petal to the South State championship game as the Panthers’ quarterback in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.