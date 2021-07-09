WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

MGCCC’s DeCarlos Nicholson commits to Mississippi State

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast football standout DeCarlos Nicholson tweeted Monday he will join Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Nicholson played quarterback for the Bulldogs this past season at times as a dual-threat, rushing for over 200 yards on 25 attempts. He recently converted to the other side of the ball, and will play defensive back in Starkville.

He led Petal to the South State championship game as the Panthers’ quarterback in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
Gulfport Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Rose Madge Madison and charged her with one...
Police: 34-year-old woman followed, shot man after road rage incident in Gulfport
Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi
On Wednesday, Judge Robert Krebs issued a ruling on the case demanding that the developers...
Judge orders The Sands development to be torn down
Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon outside of a Gulfport restaurant, leaving people in the...
Gulfport shooting leaves one dead and others scrambling to safety

Latest News

MGCCC’s DeCarlos Nicholson commits to Mississippi State
MGCCC’s DeCarlos Nicholson commits to Mississippi State
Shuckers vs. Barons - Game 2 (07/07/2021)
Shuckers vs. Barons - Game 2 (07/07/2021)
Southern Miss alum Valentina Haupt will make history on Thursday
Southern Miss graduate Valentina Haupt set to play in Marathon LPGA Classic this weekend
Mississippi’s oldest golf courses will be no more in the span of a few years.
Great Southern Golf Club sold to residential developer