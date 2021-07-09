WLOX Careers
MDMR lists red snapper season dates

Former Ole Miss football coach Mike Markuson shows off a red snapper he caught last year on the opening day of the recreational red snapper season.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you love red snapper, you’re in luck.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources just announced that Red Snapper season will reopen this year. The season opens for private recreational anglers and state for-hire vessels on Friday, Aug. 13, 12:01 am - Monday, Sept. 6, 11:59 pm.

Posted by Mississippi Department of Marine Resources on Friday, July 9, 2021

The recreational red snapper season will close if the assigned quota for recreational fishermen is reached at any point after the season opens.

Private recreational anglers may fish out to 200 nautical miles from the shoreline. Vessels with state for-hire permits can fish in state territorial waters, which are nine nautical miles south of the barrier islands.

Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov for more info.

