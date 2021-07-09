WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Harrison County rescue crews take a deep dive with underwater drones

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - They swim, they send back video, and they can also save lives.

The Harrison County Fire Department is using technology to help with underwater search, rescue and recovery efforts with the use of two remote-operating vehicles. The submersible drone and its smaller colleague have been on duty for about a year.

“These are just like a drone you fly in the air,” explained Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. “These are made to go underwater. They have cameras on them. The reason that we have these is primarily for search and rescue. If it’s a rescue, then absolutely, we can run it out, grab somebody or bring it back in.”

The smaller one can get into tight areas, while the larger one can go 12 knots underwater and has a range of 1,000 feet in multiple directions.

“The other thing we can use these for - and have used them - is for inspections under the bridges, pilings,” said Sullivan. “And if there’s something we need to look at and it may not be appropriate to put a diver in - let’s say, contaminated water and a leak in the pipeline - and we worry about diver’s safety.”

Whether they are pushing through debris in the river or looking for survivors after an offshore crash, the underwater drones are just additional tools to ensure safety and efficiency for first responders.

“This is all about doing the job and not putting people at risk, but accomplishing the mission,” added Sullivan.

The Harrison County Fire Department is one of the few in South Mississippi with this type of equipment, said the chief.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Rose Madge Madison and charged her with one...
Police: 34-year-old woman followed, shot man after road rage incident in Gulfport
On Wednesday, Judge Robert Krebs issued a ruling on the case demanding that the developers...
Judge orders The Sands development to be torn down
Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon outside of a Gulfport restaurant, leaving people in the...
Gulfport shooting leaves one dead and others scrambling to safety
Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
Homes are being evacuated in Biloxi after a gas leak was reported Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Gas leak fixed, residents return home

Latest News

Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials discuss ‘new COVID-19 guidance’
In his ruling, Krebs demanded that the developers demolish the two structures that are...
City of Ocean Springs will ask judge to reconsider ruling on The Sands
Former Ole Miss football coach Mike Markuson shows off a red snapper he caught last year on the...
MDMR lists red snapper season dates
Generic Image
Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam