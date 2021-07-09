WLOX Careers
Accreditation ‘solidifies legitimacy’ of William Carey School of Pharmacy

South Mississippi’s only pharmacy school at William Carey’s Tradition Campus is now fully...
South Mississippi’s only pharmacy school at William Carey’s Tradition Campus is now fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.(WLOX)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi’s only pharmacy school at William Carey’s Tradition Campus is now fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. This week’s announcement served as a game changer for the school and the students.

Instructors at the tradition campus are beginning their fourth year of preparing the next generation of pharmacists. One of those pharmacy students Erin Fryfogle is making a career change and able to stay close to home while pursuing her dream.

“There are different avenues that pharmacists can take whether it’s clinical pharmacy, research or dispensing,” said Fryfogle. “That’s what drew me back to the field of pharmacy was just all the different opportunities that are available.”

Opportunities for students like Fryfogle could be expanding now that her pharmacy school is fully accredited.

“It solidifies your legitimacy,” said Michael Malloy, Dean of the William Carey School of Pharmacy.

Malloy played a leading role in launching William Carey’s Pharmacy School. Now as the dean of the program, his vision is becoming a reality not just because of the accreditation, but from the impact his students are making.

“I felt that if we could do a school of pharmacy here we could elevate healthcare on the Coast and when I look at this we are doing it,” said Malloy. “Our partners are talking about our students with testimonials saying they’ve made a difference and it’s great to have them.”

Even though this pharmacy school doesn’t have a long history, the full accreditation means its graduates don’t have to worry about any disadvantages in the job market.

“Their diploma will be recognized everywhere, they won’t have to worry about any crediting agency not accepting their credentials,” said Cassandra Conner, Dean of William Carey’s Tradition Campus.

While the school has another recruiting tool, the students will have an added layer of comfort when looking for a job.

“People who maybe don’t know the program like we do would have hesitancy outside in different states and now that’s removed because we’re on equal playing ground with everybody,” said Fryfrogle.

William Carey’s accelerated pharmacy program is one of just a few in the nation that students can complete in just under three years. Most others, including the state’s only other pharmacy school at Ole Miss are four year programs.

