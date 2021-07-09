51-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 51-year-old bicyclist in Gautier early Friday morning.

Gautier Police Captain David Bever says officers were called around 5 a.m., in reference to an accident on Suter Road. Through the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the man was trying to cross Highway 90 when the vehicle fatally hit him.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified the bicyclist as 51-year-old Charles George from Gautier.

Police say it appears it was an accident and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on this accident, call the Gautier Police at 228-497-2486

