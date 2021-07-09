WLOX Careers
18 months; ex-jailer pleaded guilty to taking $7K in bribes

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former federal corrections officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for taking bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates in Mississippi.

Federal court documents show that Ashley Lovett also has agreed to forfeit $7,000 she received in bribes from inmates at the Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex and other people.

She pleaded guilty in March to bribery and was sentenced on June 29.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors dropped three counts of making false statements.

