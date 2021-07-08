WATCH: Alligator spotted at Ocean Springs sports facility

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - While Ocean Springs is home to the Greyhounds, a different four-legged friend decided to make a visit on Wednesday.

In a video posted to Facebook, an alligator can be seen walking across the parking lot of an Ocean Springs School District sports facility before eventually settling underneath a car.

The caption of the video, posted by OS Greyhound Sports, reads “Welcome our newest transfer shortstop from the University of Florida.”

Animal Control did respond and capture the animal.

No word on if anyone is missing from any of the Gautier Gators teams.

