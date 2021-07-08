WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Alligator spotted at Ocean Springs sports facility

In a video posted to Facebook, an alligator can be seen walking across the parking lot of an...
In a video posted to Facebook, an alligator can be seen walking across the parking lot of an Ocean Springs School District sports facility before eventually settling underneath a car.(OS Greyhounds Sports Facebook page)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - While Ocean Springs is home to the Greyhounds, a different four-legged friend decided to make a visit on Wednesday.

In a video posted to Facebook, an alligator can be seen walking across the parking lot of an Ocean Springs School District sports facility before eventually settling underneath a car.

The caption of the video, posted by OS Greyhound Sports, reads “Welcome our newest transfer shortstop from the University of Florida.”

Animal Control did respond and capture the animal.

No word on if anyone is missing from any of the Gautier Gators teams.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties
The Secretary of State’s Office will host an auction to sale the 321 state-owned properties....
Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
Some pediatricians are urging parents to vaccinate their children before school begins
Some pediatricians are urging parents to vaccinate their children before school begins
Right now, Mississippi has some of the lowest gas prices in the country