Thursday’s COVID-19 cases mark the highest one-day rise since mid-April

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s COVID-19 cases in the Magnolia State are the highest one-day rise since mid-April.

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 427 new cases Thursday.

The last time COVID-19 cases even came close to that number, was on April 15. MSDH reported 410 cases.

As the dominant delta variant cases rise in states like Mississippi, with low vaccination rates, health officials point out the positive news for the fully vaccinated.

“Let me emphasize, if you were vaccinated, you have a very high degree of protection,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said Thursday in a press conference.

