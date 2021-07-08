Judge orders The Sands development to be torn down

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs development along Front Beach must be torn down within 60 days, according to a ruling entered this week by a Jackson County judge.

The Sands has been the subject of much controversy in Ocean Springs over the last few years. On Wednesday, Judge Robert Krebs issued a ruling on the ongoing lawsuit filed in 2019 against the developers of The Sands. In his ruling, Krebs demanded that the developers demolish the two structures that are currently standing. He also reversed the Board of Aldermen’s approval of The Sands’ sketch plat.

“My clients are the neighbors in a residential neighborhood that was being affected by an obviously non-compliant development,” said Len Blackwell, the attorney for the group of 10 Ocean Springs residents. “My clients never were against the city. They are all very much in support of the city of Ocean Springs. That’s where they make their homes and they’ve invested their whole livelihoods there, but they couldn’t allow a dense kind of quasi-commercial development to go in their neighborhood without objecting to it.

It all began in 2018 when developers Michael Butler and the late Lee Brumfield went to the city’s planning department with a sketch plat outlining the construction of nine structures containing 57 townhouses, as well as a community pool and pavilion.

The Sands in Ocean Springs (WLOX)

An apartment complex once sat on the property but was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“It’s zoned for multi-family,” said Michael Butler in an interview with WLOX earlier this year. “There were 112 units on it prior, so we could have easily come out and built an apartment complex at the outset, but we didn’t want to do that, we wanted to build something that was beautiful. We wanted to build something that would fit better in the community.”

The planning commission voted to deny the plans, saying it did not meet the criteria for a group housing project. The developers appealed to the Board of Aldermen, who approved the plans.

With the city’s blessing, Butler invested more than $1 million of infrastructure and began construction of the townhomes in 2018, completing two structures.

The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen approved the sketch plat phase of The Sands development. (WLOX)

In the first few months of 2019, Ocean Springs adopted a Unified Development Code changing the zoning of the property to allow: “Medium to high-density residential district. Allows 8-12 du/acre. Includes a variety of smaller lot detached and attached dwelling types, including cottages, duplexes, townhomes. May be incorporated into a mixed-use structure.”

A group of neighbors took the matter to circuit court, filing three suits in 2019, appealing the city’s approval of the project and objecting to the adoption of the Unified Development Code. Those three lawsuits were consolidated into one case with more than 8,060 pages of documents, plus audio recordings.

The judge sided with the residents, saying the city had erred in allowing the development and issued a stop-work order.

“Despite objections from members of the community and the glaringly obvious lack of conformity with the zoning ordinances, the sketch plat, preliminary plat, and final plat were all approved by the Board of Aldermen,” said the court.

Construction came to a halt, leaving the two structures to sit idle, awaiting a decision from the court. While the legal matter was being heard, the court ruled that the buildings could continue to stand at the developer’s own risk.

On Wednesday, Judge Krebs ruled that The Sands have 60 days from the date of the order to tear down the two structures. He also ruled that the city’s newly adopted Unified Development Code should be set aside, saying the rezoning of the The Sands was “illegal spot zoning.”

“It was obvious from the law - obvious from the start - how this was going to turn out. The developer just declined to follow the law and that’s what led us to where we are, and it’s unfortunate. The developer was warned not just by my clients but by the court that if they persisted, they would do so at their own risk, and I’m sorry that they did that. We tried to stop them. But we’re not against the city. I have great hopes with new leadership, we will see prudent and responsible development in what I think is one of the best cities on the coast, Ocean Springs.”

To read the full opinion, ruling and judgment issued this week by Judge Krebs, click here.

