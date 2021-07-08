Houses being evacuated in Biloxi after gas leak

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several homes in Biloxi are being evacuated after a gas line was ruptured Thursday morning.

The gas leak occurred in the area of Seal Avenue and Division Street. Fire Chief Joe Boney said the construction crew severed a two or a four-inch gas line while trying to widen Division Street. Boney was not sure if the gas line was two or four-inch gas vain.

The fire department has contacted the gas company and they are on the scene assessing the situation.

Approximately 50 people have been evacuated in the area. Officials are in the process of getting the citizens out of the heat into a cooler area. A bus may be dispatched to take the residents to a safer location.

I’m told by Biloxi Fire Dept officials about 50 people in the area have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution. Division Street is blocked off as are other streets in the area. pic.twitter.com/JQl8in7KOi — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 8, 2021

The east side of Division Street has been closed at Hopkins Boulevard. The whole block around Seal Avenue and Thelma Street has also been closed.

There is no estimated time as of now when it will be fixed. People are advised to stay away from the area until the issue is safe.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.