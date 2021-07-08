WLOX Careers
Gulfport Police investigating second shooting in less than 24 hours

By Lindsay Knowles and Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating the second shooting in Gulfport in less than 24 hours. Authorities have not released many details at this point but say a shots were fired at 10:08am near 41st Street and Searle Avenue.

Sgt. Jason Ducre’ with Gulfport Police Department told WLOX that one male victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. It’s unclear what his condition is at this time. One female is being detained for questioning.

The shooting happened just feet away from Gulfport Fire Department near the National Guard base. That’s less than two miles from the shooting on Wednesday that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man.

According to one witness, she heard what sounds like five shots just before hearing the sirens.

WLOX has a repoter at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

