Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County and Stone County sheriff’s offices are working together in asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager that may be in the Hattiesburg area.

According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Gabrielle Nicole Meadows, 17, went missing on Sunday, June 27 at around 10 p.m. She was last seen in the Perkinston community at her guardians’ home.

REQUESTING THE PUBLIC'S ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON (re-post from Stone County Sheriff's Office) The FCSO... Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Meadows was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top tennis shoes.

The department says there is a possibility she is with a Hunter Pierce in the Moselle community or traveling to Louisiana.

If anyone has been in contact with Meadows or has any information on her whereabouts, contact SCSO at (601) 928-2800 or the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 544-7800. If someone wishes to stay anonymous, contact the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (1-877) 787-5898.

