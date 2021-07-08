WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager

Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top tennis shoes.(Stone County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County and Stone County sheriff’s offices are working together in asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager that may be in the Hattiesburg area.

According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Gabrielle Nicole Meadows, 17, went missing on Sunday, June 27 at around 10 p.m. She was last seen in the Perkinston community at her guardians’ home.

REQUESTING THE PUBLIC'S ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON (re-post from Stone County Sheriff's Office) The FCSO...

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Meadows was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top tennis shoes.

The department says there is a possibility she is with a Hunter Pierce in the Moselle community or traveling to Louisiana.

If anyone has been in contact with Meadows or has any information on her whereabouts, contact SCSO at (601) 928-2800 or the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 544-7800. If someone wishes to stay anonymous, contact the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (1-877) 787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi
Time is running out for Great Southern Gulf Club. The oldest course in the state could be...
Great Southern Golf Club sold to residential developer
An old photo shows the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during its hockey heyday when the Mississippi...
Ice hockey set to return to Mississippi Gulf Coast; Tickets on sale next week
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location

Latest News

Tax incentives and grants available for the development of mixed-use properties is attracting...
Pascagoula’s Flagship District to bring living, retail and event spaces to downtown area
Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon outside of a Gulfport restaurant, leaving people in the...
Gulfport shooting leaves one dead and others scrambling to safety
Could it be? Lower rain chances? We'll see...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Mixed-used developments continue to pop-up in Pascagoula with the city now working to brand the...
Downtown Pascagoula being branded as the Flagship District