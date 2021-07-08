Crews cleanup small fuel spill on Seabee Base in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A small fuel spill was quickly cleaned at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport Thursday morning.

The environmental team assigned to the Naval Construction Battalion Center’s Public Works Department took care of the issue, and within four hours, the spill was cleaned.

A refrigerator truck parked by warehouses near the 28th Street fence line ruptured a fuel line on Wednesday, July 7, and spilled up to 80-gallons of diesel fuel. The spill was reported at approximately 7:30 am on Thursday, July 8, and Public Works staff and Fire Department began work containing the spill.

“NCBC Gulfport took immediate action to contain the spill to ensure it did not migrate off base and began recovering the fuel,” said Region Environmental Coordinator/Navy On-Scene Coordinator John Baxter. “No removal of soil was required as a result of this spill. The recovered fuel will be stored as hazardous waste and disposed of properly to ensure it does not cause any enduring impacts to the community.”

The fuel ran into a drainage ditch on base and was contained by approximately 8:45 am. Public Works staff used booms and absorbent pads to contain and begin cleaning up the spill.

There are no indicators that any fuel leaked outside the fence line. and the cause of the ruptured fuel line is under investigation.

The Naval Construction Battalion Center prepares for fuel-spill cleanups with tabletop exercises and mock operational exercises.

“Luckily we practice this routinely and our personnel was fast, efficient, and thorough,” said NCBC Public Works Officer Lt. Cdr. Kevin Westbrook. “Credit goes to their professionalism, dedication, and attentiveness to exercises and drills of this topic.”

