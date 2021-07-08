WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — North Miami Beach officials say a condominium building that was evacuated because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about five miles from Surfside, Florida, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January.

The city rejected two new surveys filed by the condo association this week because they did not comply with the certification process or address problems raised in the January report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi
Time is running out for Great Southern Gulf Club. The oldest course in the state could be...
Great Southern Golf Club sold to residential developer
Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon outside of a Gulfport restaurant, leaving people in the...
Gulfport shooting leaves one dead and others scrambling to safety
An old photo shows the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during its hockey heyday when the Mississippi...
Ice hockey set to return to Mississippi Gulf Coast; Tickets on sale next week

Latest News

Areas of low vaccination rates across the United States are concerning.
White House COVID briefing: There are concerning trends
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states
Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A...
Scientists say COVID almost certainly came from an animal, not a lab
So far, not too bad for Thursday. Big picture, high pressure keeps it hot & dry in the west...
Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast