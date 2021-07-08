WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Chance for showers again but maybe not as much as yesterday

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will bring another chance for and rain showers and thunderstorms in South Mississippi. The latest information suggests it won’t be quite as wet as yesterday. As a result, high temperatures will have a better opportunity to climb into the upper 80s or perhaps even the lower 90s away from any rain activity. Tomorrow brings scattered thunderstorms. And we could see a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms over the weekend but rain chances may be somewhat lower for this weekend. We could really use a less rainy pattern since our rainfall has been well above normal so far this year. In the tropics, Elsa continues up the U.S. east coast with no other areas to watch as of early Thursday.

Most Read

Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi
An old photo shows the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during its hockey heyday when the Mississippi...
Ice hockey set to return to Mississippi Gulf Coast; Tickets on sale next week
Time is running out for Great Southern Gulf Club. The oldest course in the state could be...
Great Southern Golf Club sold to residential developer
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heavy rain will likely cause more flooding
Excessive rainfall this past week
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
More rainfall across South Mississippi is worsening flooding issues in many areas.
LIVE REPORT: Flooding issues in South Mississippi
More rain possible Thursday and Friday.
Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast