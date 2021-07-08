Chance for showers again but maybe not as much as yesterday

Today will bring another chance for and rain showers and thunderstorms in South Mississippi. The latest information suggests it won’t be quite as wet as yesterday. As a result, high temperatures will have a better opportunity to climb into the upper 80s or perhaps even the lower 90s away from any rain activity. Tomorrow brings scattered thunderstorms. And we could see a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms over the weekend but rain chances may be somewhat lower for this weekend. We could really use a less rainy pattern since our rainfall has been well above normal so far this year. In the tropics, Elsa continues up the U.S. east coast with no other areas to watch as of early Thursday.