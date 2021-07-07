WLOX Careers
More showers and thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
More thunderstorms and rain showers today. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Intense rainfall rates will be possible in any one thunderstorm, which could lead to localized flash flooding. As Elsa makes landfall in Florida today, they will be impacted by heavy rain and strong wind while the storm spares Mississippi any threat. Thankfully the rest of the tropics are quiet for now.

