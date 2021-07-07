Vaccine doses have plummeted in Mississippi, where no county has reached 50% vaccination rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While Mississippi continues to lag behind every other state in the country in COVID-19 vaccination rates, the amount of vaccine doses being given out in the state remains on a steady decline.

For the week ending on July 3, less than 20,000 doses (first and second) were administered in the state--the lowest total since January.

It’s a sharp decline from the peak of vaccine administration, in March and April, where there were more than 100,000 doses given out weekly on a regular basis.

Tracking the amount of vaccines that have been given out. (Note: The week of July 10 is incomplete) (MSDH)

In total, Mississippi is the least vaccinated state in America by percentage of population.

As of July 7, Mississippi is the only state where less than 30 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, per Center for Disease Control data.

Nearly a dozen states have already surpassed 50 percent, including Vermont, which leads the nation at 66 percent.

(Mississippi Department of Health data lists Mississippi’s population as 31 percent vaccinated, but lists a lower number of total doses administered. WLBT has reached out to MSDH for an explanation of this discrepancy.)

According to MSDH data, Madison County is the most-vaccinated county in the state at 45 percent, with 49 percent receiving at least one dose. Yalobusha, Lafayette, Jefferson and Leflore are the only other counties above 40 percent total vaccination rate.

At the bottom of the list is Smith County, with just 21 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Governor Tate Reeves is working to remove the National Guard from assisting in administering vaccines. The State of Emergency will be lifted after August 15.

This is all happening while public health officials grow increasingly concerned about the Delta variant. The CDC already pointed to the Magnolia State has one of five places where the variant could have the worst impact.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the variant is the reason for a recent uptick in hospital admissions. Data from the state’s department of health shows Delta cases increased 75 percent over last week: 137 cases have been confirmed in the state, with 90 percent of those in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.