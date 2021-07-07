TRAFFIC ALERT: Popp’s Ferry Bridge closed while officers work accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An accident on Popp’s Ferry Bridge has traffic closed in both the north- and southbound lanes. The accident happened around 7am Wednesday.

Details about the crash are limited at this time but Biloxi Police are asking drivers headed in that direction to plan for delays or find another route. Officers are on the scene turning vehicles around at both sides of the bridge.

We will update this story once the bridge is back or if new information is released on the crash.

To see a real-time traffic map, click here to go to MDOT’s Traffic website.

