Supervisors approve new foam feature for Harrison County Firetrucks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County fire crews will be welcoming three new fire trucks with something the older models don’t have.

The new feature is a separate tank inside the trucks to store foam used to fight fires. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors agreed to fund the new feature at their meeting on Tuesday, July 6.

Right now, the department uses foam mixed with water, which can waste money for the department.

”It’s going to allow us to have those in a separate tank versus the water,” said Harrison County Fire Cheif Pat Sullivan. “The difference here is, that being in there by itself, we can use it exactly when we need to not batch mix it into the water and use it on everything. That saves us money on buying the product and when we’re using it.”

HCFR is constantly striving to improve our equipment, training and our response to the community needs. This year alone,... Posted by Harrison County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Chief Sullivan also says this will help the department put out fires faster.

