WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Supervisors approve new foam feature for Harrison County Firetrucks

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County fire crews will be welcoming three new fire trucks with something the older models don’t have.

The new feature is a separate tank inside the trucks to store foam used to fight fires. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors agreed to fund the new feature at their meeting on Tuesday, July 6.

Right now, the department uses foam mixed with water, which can waste money for the department.

”It’s going to allow us to have those in a separate tank versus the water,” said Harrison County Fire Cheif Pat Sullivan. “The difference here is, that being in there by itself, we can use it exactly when we need to not batch mix it into the water and use it on everything. That saves us money on buying the product and when we’re using it.”

HCFR is constantly striving to improve our equipment, training and our response to the community needs. This year alone,...

Posted by Harrison County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Chief Sullivan also says this will help the department put out fires faster.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi
A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has served as chief for the last eight years. He announced his...
Biloxi fire chief announces plans to retire after nearly 40 years with department
The Secretary of State’s Office will host an auction to sale the 321 state-owned properties....
Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands

Latest News

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System is scheduled to receive a Medical Mobile Unit at the...
GCVHCS to receive 30-foot mobile facility to help rural, impaired veterans
An old photo shows the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during its hockey heyday when the Mississippi...
Ice hockey set to return to Mississippi Gulf Coast; Tickets on sale next week
More showers and storms likely today. Flooding rainfall possible.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi