St. Martin embraces monthly community market

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of vendors, arts and crafts and food trucks make for a jam-packed set-up at the St. Martin Community Market.

Anything from watercolor paintings to watermelon is on sale at this event that takes place on the first Wednesday of each month at the St. Martin Community Center.

“Over in Pascagoula at the fairgrounds, they have that fair market over there, but it’s hard for these people on this side of the county to go over there, and we didn’t have anything like it over here, so we started it to help out the community,” said Sandra Seymour, St. Martin Community Center coordinator. “It’s indoors, we have a food truck that’s outside, and we have a variety of items.”

The market started last year but has been looking to pick up momentum since things slowed down due to the global pandemic.

