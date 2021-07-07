WLOX Careers
Reports: 3 officers shot and wounded outside Chicago police station

Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station...
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Media reports say three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. Wednesday near the 22nd District station in the Morgan Park neighborhood on city’s Far South Side.

Reports from the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times cited information from fire officials, and the injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release information about the shooting, but said a news conference was planned.

No arrests have been reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

