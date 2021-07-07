Reeves among 20 governors asking Biden not to pack the Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is among 20 governors who have signed on to a letter telling the president they oppose any plans by President Joe Biden to pack the U.S. Supreme Court.

Court-packing is the term used to increasing the number of justices to manipulate court decisions, according to a copy of the letter.

In the two-page open letter, governors urge Biden to withdraw his April executive order creating a commission to study increasing the number of justices.

Biden’s order came just days before Congressional Democrats introduced legislation to expand the court from 9 to 13 justices.

At the time, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not bring the bill to the floor for a vote, but did support the president’s executive order to study expansion. “I don’t know that that’s a good idea or a bad idea,” she told NBC News. “I think it’s an idea that should be considered.”

Reeves and other governors disagree. “The highest court in our land has seated nine justices for more than 150 years and has persisted throughout our nation’s history, dispensing justice even when faced with landmark, controversial decisions.”

The governors go on to say that court-packing will breed additional court-packing in the future, with “each partisan shift (resulting) in seats added to the Court until the Court has lost not only its independence but its authority... It will never be enough.”

The number of justices on the high court has changed numerous times throughout the nation’s history. Shortly after the Civil War, the number of seats was set at nine, according to USCourts.gov.

Democrat’s talks to add justices grew in 2020, as the Republican-led Senate appointed Amy Coney Barrett, the third Trump appointee, to the court, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

Even with that conservative bent, the court has been far from a rubber stamp for Republicans.

This year, for instance, the court refused to hear a challenge to the 2020 election results, which led to Joe Biden being elected. Justices also did not strike down Obamacare in what was the third challenge on the health care law that reached the high court, according to National Public Radio.

However, the court has handed conservatives a few victories. Among them, the court ruled in favor of a Philadelphia-based Catholic group that refused to consider LGBTQ couples for foster care on religious grounds. And in May, the high court agreed to hear a case that could impact federal abortion law.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch is asking the court for clarification of a lower court’s decision declaring the state’s 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional.

In 2018, the state passed the ban, which was later ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. District Court and the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

State leaders appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, saying circuit courts of appeals had struck down abortion bans using different standards. “In one case, the Fifth Circuit applied a balancing of benefits and burdens ... and only three days later the Sixth Circuit applied the undue burden test,” according to a statement from Fitch’s office.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case sometime this fall.

Other governors signing on to the letter include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tennesse Gov. Bill Lee, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Last week I sent a letter to @POTUS opposing the recent attempt to “court pack” the SCOTUS. The President & other Dems want to increase the number of Justices - which would be “unprecedented, unproductive, & unpredictable.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PwHHvcvCWr — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 6, 2021

