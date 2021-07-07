WLOX Careers
Police chief picked as Picayune’s new city manager

(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police Chief Freddy Drennan will wear two hats in Picayune for a while. Tuesday, the city council appointed Drennan as the city manager. Drennan fills the void left when Jim Luke, another former police chief, was sworn in as mayor last week.

“I was asked to put my name in for city manager job and I did. I appreciate the city council giving me the opportunity to serve,” Drennan told WLOX News Now.

Picayune will begin the search for a new police chief soon.

“There are some good people in position, and I will continue to be involved in the police department for a while until we can find a new chief,” Drennan said.

Drennan is a Picayune native and brings city management experience to his hometown. He served eight years as mayor of Slidell as well as eight years as the elected police chief in Slidell. Drennan also spent 35 years with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department.

He’s served as Picayune’s police chief since October 2020 but also held the position from 1989 to 1996.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

