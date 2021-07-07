WLOX Careers
Pascagoula-Gautier School District adds jeans to high school dress code

High school students at both Pascagoula and Gautier will now be able to wear jeans starting August 5.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced a big change Tuesday to a nearly two-decade-old policy. High school students at both Pascagoula and Gautier will now be able to wear jeans this upcoming school year, starting Aug. 5. Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said this change was decided upon by the board and parents.

“It was suggested by one of our board members that we look at this change,” Rodolfich said. “With anything that we do it will be a phase-in, so we wanted to make sure we could accomplish this at the high school level with the most mature students first, then we will look at the future.”

2021-2022 PGSD Dress Code for 9th - 12th Grade

Posted by Pascagoula-Gautier School District on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Pascagoula High School’s principal Caterria Payton said this change will not be any different from free blue jean reward days.

“There are going to be some kinks, but our students are going to be excited to just have a little relaxed school dress code,” Payton said.

Rodolfich stressed that jeans can only be worn by high school students.

Pascagoula High School senior Markel Williams said wearing jeans has always been a reward, but it’s great to see it’s a part of the 2021-2022 school dress code.

“I’m excited about it,” Williams said. “I feel we get to spice up our outfits a little more and it will just add to the fun, welcoming vibe at our school. Being able to wear jeans has always been a privilege and so now it’s guaranteed full time. I feel a lot of students are going to be excited and hopefully, nobody messes it up.”

All jeans must be plain with no holes, rips, or patterns, and must have a zipper or buttons.

“Just regular blue jeans,” Payton said. “No jeggings or pull-on pants, just regular blue jeans.”

