“My Ocean Odyssey” exhibits at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do sea life and art have in common? They are both beautiful, and they are both on exhibit at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center.

Alabama artist Loran Chavez will be exhibiting her latest collection “My Ocean Odyssey” during an art reception on Thursday, July 15, from 4 - 6 p.m. The reception and artist meet-and-greet will be free to the public, and Chavez’s art will remain in the gallery for public viewing from July 5 - September 7.

Chavez’s inspiration for her art exhibit came from her love of the water and the ocean.

“My love affair with the ocean began at the tender age of six in the Philippines,” said Chavez. “My father was stationed there at Clark Air Base. Since I was an only child at the time, they took me when they went SCUBA diving.”

As a child, she also enjoyed painting and watching “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau” TV show.

An incident involving her brother and the art supplies, however, caused her parents to get rid of her oils. She said her talents went in pursuing other directions such as singing, theater and sewing.

She became a mother of three and a professional seamstress until she was rear-ended by a drunk driver in 1993.

“I did not feel normal anymore,” said Chavez. “After testing, we discovered that I have two herniated discs in my neck and nerve damage in my right arm from the accident.”

Through her faith and perseverance, she was able to rediscover her first love, painting. She specifically liked to paint sea life.

“The creatures that fill my mind and come from my brush remind me of the importance of our oceans, rivers, and lakes. I pray you to enjoy the journey with me.”

Autoplay Caption

The Audubon Center is located in downtown Moss Point 5107 Arthur Street. It is open Tuesday - Friday from 9 am - 4 pm and Saturday from 9 am - 3 pm.

Readers can also find more information about events hosted by the center on their website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.