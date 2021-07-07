WLOX Careers
More rain likely today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon. Any heavy rainfall could lead to more flooding. Watch out for flooded roads today! Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, we’ll only reach the low to mid 80s.

A few more showers and storms are possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. We can’t rule out some heavy downpours. Scattered showers and storms are expected by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be a bit lower by Friday, but a few showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The weekend will be slightly drier. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall near the Big Bend area of Florida today. It will continue to move up the East Coast through the rest of the week. It is not a threat to South Mississippi.

More showers and storms likely today. Flooding rainfall possible.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
More showers and thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out.
Wednesday will be wet as we see more showers and thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall can't be...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Flash flooding possible tonight