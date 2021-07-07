WLOX Careers
Melvin Booker, Moss Point leaders proud of Devin Booker in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of game one of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, a number of Moss Point figures - including Melvin Booker and Mayor Billy Knight - spoke on how proud they are of former Tiger Devin Booker, and how well he represents The River City.

“The pride is high. Devin has been playing like this since he’s been in the NBA, but we took a lot of L’s and we weren’t one of the better teams, so people didn’t get to see him play,” Melvin told WLOX. “Now, people get to see his talent on the biggest stage. He’s showing that he belongs to be one of those guys.”

“He’s a good role model for our kids, give them something to aspire to,” Mayor Knight said. “Give them something to look forward, to aspire to, to say ‘if I work hard, there’s no telling where I can go.’ That’s how I carry myself.”

“They’re doing great,” Alderman-At-Large David Chapman said. “We’re proud of him in the city of Moss Point. We really are.”

“When Nike told Devin that they wanted to produce a shoe for him, what did he put on it? ‘Made in Moss Point,’” Moss Point High School class of 1977 historian ArLena Richardson said. “He embodies the spirit.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

