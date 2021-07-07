WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport Police respond to shooting off Courthouse Road

Police are responding to a shooting outside of South China Restaurant on Courthouse Road in...
Police are responding to a shooting outside of South China Restaurant on Courthouse Road in Gulfport Wednesday afternoon.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are responding to a shooting on Courthouse Road in Gulfport.

Details are limited at this time, but the shooting was reported outside the South China Restaurant in front of Gulfport High School Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for a suspect as well.

We will update this report when more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi
A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has served as chief for the last eight years. He announced his...
Biloxi fire chief announces plans to retire after nearly 40 years with department
The Secretary of State’s Office will host an auction to sale the 321 state-owned properties....
Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands

Latest News

Police chief picked as Picayune’s new city manager
Climb in delta variant cases has day cares in limbo ahead of school year
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 379 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths...
379 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
Harrison County fire crews will be welcoming three new fire trucks with something the older...
Supervisors approve new foam feature for Harrison County Firetrucks