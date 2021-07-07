Gulfport Police respond to shooting off Courthouse Road
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are responding to a shooting on Courthouse Road in Gulfport.
Details are limited at this time, but the shooting was reported outside the South China Restaurant in front of Gulfport High School Wednesday afternoon.
Police are searching for a suspect as well.
We will update this report when more information is made available.
