WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport man pleads guilty to inappropriately touching a child

Ricky Roger McGill, 63, pleaded guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes. Circuit Court...
Ricky Roger McGill, 63, pleaded guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes. Circuit Court Judge Randi P Mueller sentenced McGill to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years suspended.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will spend the next decade in jail after pleading guilty to molesting a child.

Ricky Roger McGill, 63, pleaded guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes. Circuit Court Judge Randi P Mueller sentenced McGill to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years suspended.

The case came to the attention of law enforcement after the victim disclosed to her mother that she was inappropriately touched.

“The Long Beach Police Department scheduled for the child to be interviewed by a trained child forensic interviewer. During that interview, the victim described the sexual abuse by McGill in further detail. Investigators were able to locate and interview other children who witnessed some of the abuse,” said ADA Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case. “A prior victim also came forward and disclosed that McGill had sexually abused her in a similar manner nearly two decades earlier when she was a small child.”

As a convicted sex offender, McGill will be required to serve his 10-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole or early release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and remain registered as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Judge Mueller also ordered that McGill be placed on five years of post-release supervision after he serves his prison sentence, have no contact with the victim after his release, and that he not be allowed in the presence of any child under 18 without supervision during his post-release supervision.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video submitted to WLOX shows the moments just before and after the five-vehicle crash...
WATCH: Dashcam video captures five-vehicle crash in Biloxi
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has served as chief for the last eight years. He announced his...
Biloxi fire chief announces plans to retire after nearly 40 years with department
The Secretary of State’s Office will host an auction to sale the 321 state-owned properties....
Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands

Latest News

Loran Chavez
“My Ocean Odyssey” exhibits at Pascagoula River Audubon Center
High school students at both Pascagoula and Gautier will now be able to wear jeans starting...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District adds jeans to high school dress code
"My Momma and Me whales are just part of the journey." - Loran Chavez
My Ocean Odyssey
State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Mississippi is seeing the highest uptick in...
Wednesday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. Nicholas Conger