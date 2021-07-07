Gulfport man pleads guilty to inappropriately touching a child

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will spend the next decade in jail after pleading guilty to molesting a child.

Ricky Roger McGill, 63, pleaded guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes. Circuit Court Judge Randi P Mueller sentenced McGill to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years suspended.

The case came to the attention of law enforcement after the victim disclosed to her mother that she was inappropriately touched.

“The Long Beach Police Department scheduled for the child to be interviewed by a trained child forensic interviewer. During that interview, the victim described the sexual abuse by McGill in further detail. Investigators were able to locate and interview other children who witnessed some of the abuse,” said ADA Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case. “A prior victim also came forward and disclosed that McGill had sexually abused her in a similar manner nearly two decades earlier when she was a small child.”

As a convicted sex offender, McGill will be required to serve his 10-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole or early release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and remain registered as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Judge Mueller also ordered that McGill be placed on five years of post-release supervision after he serves his prison sentence, have no contact with the victim after his release, and that he not be allowed in the presence of any child under 18 without supervision during his post-release supervision.

