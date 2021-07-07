Great Southern Golf Club sold to residential developer

WLOX Careers
Time is running out for Great Southern Gulf Club. The oldest course in the state could be headed for auction on Friday, but hope still remains.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s oldest golf courses will be no more in the span of a few years.

The Great Southern Golf Club has been sold to a Florida-based developer, who took possession on June 30.

The golf course received extensive damage in 2005 from Hurricane Katrina, and the debt from that recovery caused the club to eventually file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019.

The filing was in hopes of giving directors more time to find ways to not only keep the course open but also growing.

“During the Chapter 11 period, we sought purchasers who would keep the property a golf course,” wrote Ellis Hill, president of the club’s board, in a letter announcing the sale. “We had several interested parties but did not receive any offers by the deadline set by the bankruptcy court that exceeded the amount of the mortgage.”

The club was eventually sold at auction in May for the price of just over $4.7 million, the amount of the mortgage owed on the club.

According Hill’s letter, the developer plans to build single-family homes on the entire property.

While the developer did take ownership of the property already, the board has leased the property in order to operate as a golf course for the next two years, planning to continue booking tournaments, selling memberships and making improvements when revenue allows.

